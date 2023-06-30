Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 6: GENTLENESS)

Gentleness is an important quality for Christians. It means showing care and respect for others in the way that you act and speak (Galatians 5:22-23; Philippians 4:5). To be gentle is to be tender, humble, and fair, to know what posture and response is fitting for any occasion. It indicates a graciousness, a desire to extend mercy to others, and a desire to yield to both the will of God and the preferences of other people (Colossians 3:12).

The Bible has many verses that talk about gentleness. Examples include:

"But the fruit of the Spirit is Love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law." - Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV)



"Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near." - Philippians 4:5 (NIV)



"Therefore, as God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience." - Colossians 3:12 (NIV)



In summary, Gentleness is an essential trait that Christians should strive to develop. It means showing care and respect for others in how you act and speak. From the many scriptural verses, it is essential to cultivate the fruit of the Spirit, gentleness, because it is one crucial part of living a godly life.

