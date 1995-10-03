October 3, 1995 Human Radiation Experiments Report: Bill Clinton commented on the final report on human radiation experiments conducted by the federal government between 1944 and 1974

https://www.c-span.org/program/white-house-event/human-radiation-experiments-report/52621

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913

DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs

Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)

Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing

Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things

https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/

DSIAC Webinar: "High-Power, Radio Frequency/Microwave-Directed Energy Weapon Effects" 2019 Defense Systems Information Analysis Center https://rumble.com/v6yaaou-420384414.html

6G Symposium in DC & The IoBNT

https://zero5g.com/2024/6g-symposium-in-dc-the-iobnt/

Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018 https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html

HEY DOCTOR$ & "TRUUUUUUFERS" PAYTRIOT$ 1 PINNED TWEET AND YOU ALL LOST THE PLOT!!! DO BETTER https://rumble.com/v6xniwi-419321970.html

Have your 'Good doctors' & Alt media's Told You About SEG12 HUMAN AUGMENTATION GLOBAL STANDARDIZATION/POLICIES 2030-CRISPR-BIOTECHNOLOGY-NANOTECHNOLOGY-COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY-"CONVERGENCE"??? https://rumble.com/v62uo58-367587260.html

How did they get the biosensors in us?? https://rumble.com/v6xzr34-how-did-they-get-the-biosensors-in-us.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

