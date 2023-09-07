X22 REPORT Ep. 3157a - The Economic Crisis Is Already Worse Than 2008-2009, Restructuring Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3157a - Sept. 6, 2023
The Economic Crisis Is Already Worse Than 2008-2009, Restructuring Coming
The [WEF]/Biden admin they are now planning to ban natural gas transport via rail. The people will push back, everything they do destroys them. Temps are not rising, actually the earth is in a cooling phase. The economy is now in worse shape than in 2008. People will demand a new people's system.
