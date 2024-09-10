Mike Adams Sermon 030 - Mark 11 - Christ reveals Caesar's fake currency and false authority as VALUELESS in the eyes of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Hosanna and the Donkey (0:03)
- Jesus' Triumphant Entry (3:55)
- Jesus Overturns the Tables (4:15)
- The Authority of Jesus (6:19)
- Paying Taxes to Caesar (7:49)
- The Love of Money (10:59)
- Jesus' Teachings on Marriage and Resurrection (15:44)
- The Scribes and Their Hypocrisy (21:09)
- Conclusion and Future Sermons (24:03)
