"The Pause" explained during President Trump's 2024 announcement speech on November 15, 2022

From the beginning of President Trump candidacy in 2015, he knew he would be taking 4 years off from residing in the White House, similar to when Andrew Jackson had his election corruptly "stolen" from him in 1824. Trump goes off script to explain why this was necessary.
