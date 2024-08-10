Nihilism and the Middle Way, with Pannobhasa

In this conversation, Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the concept of the middle way in Buddhism. Thye engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the nature of reality and the self, challenging the scientific realist view that science can provide a complete understanding of reality. They argue that most of reality is invisible and beyond scientific grasp, and propose that there are scientists who believe in the existence of an unseen world. The speakers delve into the complexities of understanding the self and reality, leaving the audience with a deeper appreciation for the mysteries of existence and avoiding extremes of self-indulgence and self-torture.

Western Buddhists often reject metaphysical teachings, prioritizing scientific realism.

Western Buddhists often reject metaphysical teachings, prioritizing scientific ideologies.

Buddha teaches middle path between extremes of unity and multiplicity.

Buddha's teachings correspond to leaves in his hand, not all leaves in the forest.

Buddha knew higher dimensional understanding of existence, like 31 planes of existence.

Pannobhasa discussed the limitations of intellect in understanding reality, sharing personal experience and Brian saying that many Western Buddhists believe in something higher.

Brian believes that globalists may want to promote an annihilationist view to control people, while real science may be more Buddhist with evidence for children who recall previous lives.





Pannobhasa's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@pannobhasa .





David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.





Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...





Old Buddhist Blog: http://thebahiyablog.blogspot.com

http://nippapanca.org Page: http://minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu

Email: [email protected]





For Alternative Buddhism see Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/AltBuddhism/





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

https://universitygalacticus.org/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.





Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio