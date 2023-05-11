Canadian Federal Government Staff on Strike

Federal government employees are doing exactly what the truckers did except they are violent, crass, rude and they litter everywhere they go.



Using violence to convince taxpayers that your right is actually terrorism and the Union is not only allowing it but encouraging it. These federal employees are currently serving no purpose whatsoever just like they served no purpose whatsoever before they went on strike. They always hire the most unimaginative and least motivated human beings they can find to fill these positions and useless human beings should be serving coffee and sweeping floors not serving the people who pay them by taxes which we do not voluntarily pay. I hope that Union folds and I hope that none of you get your jobs back when this is all said and done. To everybody who works for the federal government of Canada, Welcome to poverty you deserve it.

