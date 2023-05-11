BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadian Federal Government Staff on Strike
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 05/11/2023

Federal government employees are doing exactly what the truckers did except they are violent, crass, rude and they litter everywhere they go.

Using violence to convince taxpayers that your right is actually terrorism and the Union is not only allowing it but encouraging it. These federal employees are currently serving no purpose whatsoever just like they served no purpose whatsoever before they went on strike. They always hire the most unimaginative and least motivated human beings they can find to fill these positions and useless human beings should be serving coffee and sweeping floors not serving the people who pay them by taxes which we do not voluntarily pay. I hope that Union folds and I hope that none of you get your jobs back when this is all said and done. To everybody who works for the federal government of Canada, Welcome to poverty you deserve it.

Keywords
newspoliticsemployeesstrikecanadian governmentkevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy