BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You Vaccinated? Part 3 - Power Abuse
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 6 months ago

Many advocates for vaccination during the Fake Pandemic have not only committed what many perceive as crimes but have also managed to evade justice for these acts, which span from direct involvement in the Covid strategy to participation in related scams. These individuals have committed offenses, escaped accountability, and now, emboldened by their impunity, they continue their malpractices and engage in new ones. Their escape from justice has only fueled their audacity to commit further crimes, showcasing their true criminal nature. These are the people who have cunningly maneuvered their way into positions of power, and the "Covid fraud" has laid bare their deceit, providing us with the perfect justification to remove and punish them.

To watch the original full video that this part complements, search the title below.
Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies

Or click this link https://www.brighteon.com/39b645cb-320c-42cc-a7bc-2284643763d3
#PureBloods #CovidCriminals #Vaccinated #NoCovidAmnesty #CovidJustice

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy