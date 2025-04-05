CTP 20250409 S2EAprSpecial2 Roy Weaver Big Mouthed Bass And Way Things Are BTS/SP Video

CTP (S2EAprSpecial2) Constitutional Fish Tales

Roy Weaver joins us to discuss his allegorical children's book "The Largemouth Bass and the Way of Things," which uses fish characters to explore timeless patterns of power, control, and resistance throughout human civilization.

• Written to share insights from 35 years of government service with his grandchildren

• Popular in European schools where it's purchased in classroom quantities

• Features fish characters that mirror historical patterns of elites controlling populations

• Incorporates concepts like "bread and circus" distraction techniques seen throughout history

• Uses natural ocean diversity to illustrate cultural diversity without heavy-handedness

• Challenges readers to recognize patterns of governance that repeat throughout human history

• Dedicated to his daughter who passed away from brain cancer

• All proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The book is available on Amazon and can be ordered through local bookstores. Roy encourages placing copies in waiting rooms to spark conversation and interest in these important ideas.