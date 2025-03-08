70% of TEXAS population is ‘Controlled by SOROS district attorneys’ - TX AG Ken Paxton, Tucker Carlson clip

70% of Texas population is ‘CONTROLLED BY SOROS district attorneys’

“He [Soros] went in and knocked off Democratic DAs because we can't get elected Republicans in those areas. So, he went in and knocked off DAs who were actually prosecuting and replaced them with Soros DAs,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Tucker Carlson.

Wikipedia's neutrality under scrutiny: Co-founder demands transparency on government involvement

Larry Sanger has urged Elon Musk to investigate potential government influence on Wikipedia, alleging the platform has become "FULLY WOKE." He suggested that government employees may be paid to edit and monitor the site, contributing to its ideological shift, Fox News reported.

Sanger, who left the organization in 2002, has been a vocal critic of Wikipedia since around 2005, claiming it began leaning toward a left-wing bias.