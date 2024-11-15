Gaza Friday morning: Mahdiya al Shawa school engulfed by flames & smoke in Beit Lahia, north Gaza

Footage released early on Friday morning showed Mahdiya al-Shawa school engulfed by flames and smoke in Beit Lahia, north Gaza.

According to local journalists, the attack took place hours after aid trucks arrived at the school - following over 40 days during which an Israeli siege of the northern half of the Gaza strip left Palestinians with scarce food supplies.

The displaced people sheltering in the school were once again forced to flee and find shelter elsewhere.