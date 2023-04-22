© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ANTIDEPRESSANTS AND MASS SHOOTINGS: THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Dell Bigtree, Highwire:
Despite findings of increased suicide risks and homicidal ideation linked to antidepressants, the widely used drugs have been spared from the discussions around mass shootings. Is it time we reevaluate the national conversation along with the real history surrounding this class of drugs?
#SSRI #Prozac #MentalHealth
https://rumble.com/v2jneq2-antidepressants-and-mass-shootings-the-elephant-in-the-room.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8