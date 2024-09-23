© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“With the Click of a Button, You Can Bring down Nations to Their Knees”
In a resurfaced video from 2017’s Cyber-Tech Conference in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu talks about Israel's changing warfare and its capacity to hack all devices including data banks, airplanes, cars and hospitals.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/