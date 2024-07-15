Highlights From a 3 Hour Interview of Dr. Robert O. Young's Unique New Biology Perspective

Summary

Dr. Robert Young presented a unique perspective on disease, emphasizing the role of the body's internal environment and the interstitium in maintaining health. He challenged traditional medical teachings on the largest organ of the human body, asserting that the interstitium is often overlooked. Dr. Young provided a detailed account of his personal journey, including his strong beliefs in an "alkalarian lifestyle" and his skepticism towards the medical system. He also delved into his philosophical views on life, emphasizing the significance of contrast and the choice to respond with love.





Dr. Young passionately discussed the dark side of medical doctrine, drawing connections to the biblical story of Cain and Abel and the propagation of lies. He emphasized the manipulation and control of individuals through the harvesting of energy from the human biofield and the use of technology. Dr. Young also discussed the theory of monomorphism and pleomorphism, challenging the conventional belief that germs cause disease and advocating for a shift towards a holistic approach to health.





Dr. Young delivered a detailed presentation on the presence of graphene oxide in COVID-19 vaccines, outlining its potential effects on the human body, including pathological blood clotting and targeted delivery to specific organs. He also discussed the pervasive presence of harmful substances such as nano and micro plastics in the environment, emphasizing their impact on water, air, and food. Dr. Young underscored the need to uncover the truth about international crimes involving pollution and questioned how the perpetrators are able to escape accountability despite controlling the agencies that restrict testing.





Dr. Young discussed the profound impact of technology on human health, focusing on the dangers of graphene biochips and nanotechnology poisoning from 4G and 5G radiation. He emphasized the control exerted over individuals through digital identity and offered solutions to counteract these health risks, including the use of specific products and natural remedies to neutralize toxins and improve overall health. Additionally, he delivered a comprehensive presentation on the benefits of alkaline water and the critical role of managing pH levels in the body.

