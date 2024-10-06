BBN, Oct 5, 2024 - FEMA actively INTERFERING with relief and rescue operations...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 5, 2024 - FEMA actively INTERFERING with relief and rescue operations as federal government wages WAR against America
- Update details on the mass death emergency in North Carolina
- FEMA interference in delivery of food aid and survival supplies
- FEMA should be shut down and moved out of the way so Americans can help Americans
- Video testimonies from people on the ground in NC
- Interview with Francesco Garripoli from a mountain in NC
- Those with survival skills and supplies are faring relatively well
- The body count is going to exceed 2,000
- Corporate media downplaying the severity of the catastrophe to protect Biden / Harris
- Sermon #069 - WE KNOW HOW IT ENDS - God already gave us the answers for the final exam of LIFE
