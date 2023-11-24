11/24/2023 -- Largest Volcanic Blast of 2023 (so far) plus multiple large Earthquakes spreading

The largest volcanic blast of the year for the planet has occurred (largest so far this year of November 24, 2023). The eruption at Ulawun Volcano in Papua New Guinea produced an ash warning first at FL600 (60,000 feet 18,200m ) then downgraded to FL500 (50,000 feet 15,200m).





Additionally, after the large blast, two significant earthquakes struck East and West of the eruption by 2000 miles (M6.7/M7.0 to the East at Vanuatu, and M6.0 to the West at Indonesia. Additionally a large M6.7 to M7.2 with Tsunami struck South Philippines a few days ago on November 18, 2023 as well as a M6.2 to M6.5 West of Sumatra Indonesia at the start of this past week on Oct 16.





So far a very busy week in the West Pacific.





Additionally we are watching for 2 more days on this weeks earthquake forecast, thus no new forecast until the current one expires on the night of November 26, 2023.





Until the forecast expires, we watch the named locations in this video.





