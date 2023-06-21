A New Day for Religious Freedom - Freedom Alive® Ep85

For years, activist courts have tried to remove the Ten Commandments, crosses, Nativity scenes and other religious symbols and displays from government property. They have tried to muzzle Christians from praying silently or out loud at sporting events. They have tried to stifle believers from sharing their testimony or expressing their religious viewpoints in public. However, all that changed in 2022 as a result of two major victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Mat Staver and Holly Meade unpack more about this and how it protects the religious freedom of every believer!-----

-----

-----

Originally premiered June 18, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org