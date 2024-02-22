Tucker Carlson Takes On Critics of His Interview with Putin The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 210

Glenn Beck





Feb 20, 2024





Tucker Carlson just did something that no other Western journalist in the world has been either willing or able to do in a very long time. He traveled to Moscow to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin. And right on cue, the media accused him of being a Putin lover, critics advocated for banning him from returning home, and the EU even debated sanctioning him. Suddenly, journalism became a crime in the eyes of other journalists. So Glenn sits down with Tucker to do what his critics have refused to: get his side of the story. Why did he go to Russia? What did take away from his interview? How did he feel sitting across from a man who could have him killed? In his first U.S. interview since returning from Russia, Tucker tells the shocking story of his second attempt to land this interview and why he believes the NSA tried to stop it yet again, as well as the disturbing story of when he asked former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a similar interview. Tucker further explains why he believes NATO is “an offense against our sovereignty” and where he stands on the war in Ukraine. Glenn also asks Tucker to respond to criticisms from his own side: Why did he praise Moscow’s subway system and grocery stores? Is he advocating for an authoritarian leader in America? Does he still believe returning to the Constitution is America's only hope? "It's not like you have to be a fascist to have an orderly society," Tucker tells Glenn. "We HAD one." Tucker also addresses the reactions to his recent podcast with former State Department official Mike Benz.





