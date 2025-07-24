Prof. Michel Chussodovsky - COVID Crisis: Global Coup d’Etat vs. Humanity - w/ Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic and Atty David Meiswinkle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:
Thursday, July 24, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Prof. Michel Chussodovsky
Topic: The World Wide Corona Crisis: Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity
Bio:
Professor Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, economist, and founder of the Centre for Research on Globalization (GlobalResearch.ca). He has taught at universities worldwide and is known for his critical analysis of global economic and geopolitical issues, including war, media manipulation, and health crises. His book “The Worldwide Corona Crisis: Global Coup d’État Against Humanity” challenges mainstream narratives and explores the deeper agendas behind the COVID-19 response.