Prof. Michel Chussodovsky - COVID Crisis: Global Coup d’Etat vs. Humanity - w/ Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic and Atty David Meiswinkle
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
69 views • 1 month ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, July 24, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST  

Guest: Prof. Michel Chussodovsky

Topic:  The World Wide Corona Crisis:  Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

Bio:

 

Professor Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, economist, and founder of the Centre for Research on Globalization (GlobalResearch.ca). He has taught at universities worldwide and is known for his critical analysis of global economic and geopolitical issues, including war, media manipulation, and health crises. His book “The Worldwide Corona Crisis: Global Coup d’État Against Humanity” challenges mainstream narratives and explores the deeper agendas behind the COVID-19 response.


Keywords
crimesagainsthumanitycovid19pandemicgloablhegemony
