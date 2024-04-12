UKRAINIAN FRONT ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE

The ongoing Russian advances in different directions on the Ukrainian frontlines demonstrate the inability of the Ukrainian army to hold its defensive positions and save control of its territories. The constant precision strikes by Russian drones and missiles on military and industrial rear facilities have put the entire country on the edge of collapse. Various experts in Russia, Ukraine and abroad believe that the turning point in the war may come in the near future, and that the Russian military will break through the front.





The night of April 12 was marked by a new wave of strikes on Ukrainian-controlled territories. UAVs hit targets in Kyiv, Krivoy Rog and Starokonstantinov as well as in the Odessa, Zaporozhie and Vinnytsia regions.





According to local reports, Russian drones have again hit the Ladyzhenskaya TPP in the Vinnytsia region. Ukrainian authorities attempted to partially restore operation of this large power generation facility after the previous Russian attacks, but in vain.





More Russian Geran drones have as usual reached the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, which was previously supposed to welcome F-16 jets from NATO. All attempts by the Ukrainian military to restore its infrastructure also turned out to be futile due to the constant devastating Russian strikes.





More explosions thundered in the areas of the Zaporozhye region which are still under control of the Kiev regime. Fire damage was inflicted on the areas of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of their colleagues from the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as on weapons storage depots.





Despite all the attempts of the Kiev regime and its Western patrons to assure the public of the threat of genocide of the Ukrainian people and cruelty of the Russian military, the ongoing massive Russian strikes all across Ukraine led to no civilian casualties.





Moscow officially highlighted that based on humanitarian considerations it did not launch massive strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in winter in order not to leave the civilian facilities without electricity. Russian President Putin explained that the strikes on the energy system serve the goal of demilitarization of Ukraine. This is the primary way to affect its military-industrial complex.





Suffering from an acute shortage of ammunition and horrific losses of military personnel, the defending Ukrainian units found themselves in probably the most vulnerable situation on the frontlines. Meanwhile, the lack of effective air defense systems prevent the Ukrainian military from protecting its rear. The battered Ukrainian defense may not stand up to much more of this and this will lead to the collapse of the front and the beginning of a large-scale Russian offensive.





According to Russia’s representative to the UN, ‘very soon the only topic for negotiations would be the unconditional surrender of the Kiev regime’ and Moscow advised the West to prepare for this.

