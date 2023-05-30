Royal Rife - The Rise and Fall of a Scientific Genius - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloHealth - HaloFilms

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and Videos Posted Daily -

For inquiries or tips, email: [email protected]



He discovered a frequency that destroyed cancer cells. He went on to develop equipment that could cure just about any illness. Rife was destroyed by the Rockefeller Foundation Medical Mafia, as were all who dared to defy them by actually developing remedies and cures for the many illnesses caused by the Rockefeller industries, chemicals, pharmaceutical poisons and vaccines.

