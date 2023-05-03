SUDAN BIOLAB REPORTEDLY BREACHED . "NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE" ...HEADS UP GUYS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a reupload since brighteon b****made mods keep putting my videos in the wrong category. Stop messing with people's content. Guilty as you are...
Sudan had a biolab commandeered by Sudanese rebels. This may be staged or it may be legit but either way, it's a great time to release something and blame it on a group no one will be able to ask about it. I suspect a brucellosis like bacteria release to be made look like what we ha e been led to believe a "ebola" viral outbreak would love ok like. Either way, it's a GREAT time for them to "not letting a good crisis go to waste". So, heads up guys. BOLO. AND HIT MEEEEEEE! [email protected]