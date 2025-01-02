Three or four men shot at a crowd of people in Queens - 10 wounded in shooting outside Queens Amazura nightclub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a New York nightclub, a shooting incident occurred - the total number of victims reached 11 people.
The media has once again caught the wave of hysteria over a terrorist attack in the US and now reacts sharply to any such cases, of which there are dozens across the country every day.
This happens after every high-profile terrorist act - the press searches for incidents involving firearms and writes about them furiously. Meanwhile, the reader is left with a picture of an impending apocalypse.
Adding:
Three terrorist attacks occurred in the United States in one day.
The theory that "certain circles" are trying to use the terrorist attacks to create a state of emergency in the United States ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20 is becoming popular.
Article about this shooting:
