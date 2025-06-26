Pentagon shows how GBU-57 MOPs work:

"Unlike a conventional land-based bomb, you won't see a crater from the impact because they're designed to burrow deep and then detonate."

Adding, @Sputnik:

🔍15 YEARS OF PLANNING... THIS? – Pentagon brags about FAILED Iran strikes?

The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities was the result of 15 years of preparation involving weapons development, testing, and planning, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine proudly stated.

All the bombs dropped on Fordow "hit their targets precisely."

Adding:

The US Joint Chiefs of Staff on the attack in Fordow:

One of the pilots who dropped the bombs on Ford told me it was the brightest explosion he had ever seen.

All 6 munitions were dropped exactly where planned.

There is no one in Fordow right now. There is no access to the place.

Adding:

🇺🇸Trump said that journalists from The New York Times and CNN who wrote articles about the US not destroying components of Iran's nuclear program will be fired.