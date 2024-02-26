BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ATO IS GETTING CRAZIER BY THE WEEK
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
1
104 views • 02/26/2024

To all of my friends in Australia, the ATO is hiring more staff so that they can take more money away from Australians. Australians are having a very difficult time keeping their wealth away from the government however if you wish to do so, please speak to me in Costa rica. The Costa Rican government will not cooperate with the Australian government and you can protect all of your assets here. Get a hold of me at the information below.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me


BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston


Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston


#Wef #WorldEconomicForum #KlausSchwab #JoeBiden #American #election #Trump2024 #DonaldTrump #DonaldJTrump #president #POTUS #firstlady #WhiteHouse


#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticspodcasttaxesaustraliatyrannymarxism
