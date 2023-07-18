💥 INFOWARS: Who's Behind The 'Sound of Freedom' Sabotage in Movie Theaters?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Internet is blowing up with stories from movie-goers having unpleasant experiences while watching Sound Of Freedom.
Infowars examines the claims and has some suggestions.
Video Source: https://rumble.com/v30layc-whos-behind-the-sound-of-freedom-sabotage-in-movie-theaters.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow