Houthi Rebels SINK $60 MN U.S. F/A-18 Hornet Fighter, BOMBARD USS Truman Before Trump Truce?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The U.S. Navy has lost yet another F/A-18 Super Hornet, marking the third such high-value warplane loss in the Red Sea region amid heightened tensions with Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The $60 million jet reportedly plunged into the sea after an arrestment failure during landing aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, forcing both aviators to eject. They were safely rescued and suffered only minor injuries. The incident occurred on the same day as unconfirmed Houthi claims of targeting the USS Truman, although a direct link remains unclear. This follows similar losses: one aircraft fell off the Truman during evasive maneuvers just last week, while another was mistakenly shot down in December by a U.S. guided missile cruiser.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/