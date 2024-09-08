CTP (S2SepSpecial2, 20240911) Ed Bonderenka of Your America Heritage show joins BTS/SP Video

CTP S2ESepSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Sep 11 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ESepSpecial2) Welcome back Ed Bonderenka from WAAMradio Your American Heritage show

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Yes, we discuss 9/11 to some degree (since dropping on 9/11, and Ed returns after having been on last 9/11) but the episode is not dedicated strictly to 9/11 discussion. And, yes, we are to Hate the Sin but Love the Sinner, but in no way do we have to AFFIRM (or Advocate, there are Red-Lines in the Scriptures) for someone's Lifestyle - as Meatloaf said: Two out of Three ain't bad.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

Transcript Bonus: "9/11 [somber] Remembrance Time Again" (from TLB Sep. 9, 2023)





Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. Sep 14th for this Show/episode (will be corresponding Sep 14 "Stand Against Tyranny (everywhere)" piece for CTP S1E65 Show)

- https://WAAMradio.com

- https://tinyurl.com/YAHArchives





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(S2ESepSpecial2 Audio: 35m 56s Wed Sep 11 2024)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)

September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny

September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)

September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings

October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)

October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro

October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)









some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.



