31.) principia fundamentalia enuntiars
46 views • 08/27/2023

Further Reading:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Hoover

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_bank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Bank_of_the_United_States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Bank_of_the_United_States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Act

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usury

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loan_shark

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisemitism#Causes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supremacism#Jewish

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Genocide

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Holocaust

http://en.rightpedia.info/w/Loxism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marxism%E2%80%93Leninism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revisionism_(Marxism)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talmud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Judaism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nepotism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Israel_Public_Affairs_Committee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Defamation_League

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NAACP

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmond_James_de_Rothschild

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsions_and_exoduses_of_Jews

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crusades

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miscegenation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbary_slave_trade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism#Reactionary_or_revolutionary?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formation_and_evolution_of_the_Solar_System

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronology_of_the_universe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_far_future

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultimate_fate_of_the_universe#Theories_about_the_end_of_the_universe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_and_icehouse_Earth

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_radiation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_dioxide_in_Earth%27s_atmosphere

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_harvesting#Blood_sugar

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dyson_sphere

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_fluctuation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomagnetism


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_primates_by_population

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_carnivorans_by_population

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_population_planning

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury_(element)#Medicine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoride#Applications

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_modification

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_overpopulation


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurasia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human#Transition_to_modernity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_genetic_variation#Population_genetics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_taxonomy#Subspecies

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_genetics#Race_and_medicine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heterozygote_advantage

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inbreeding_depression

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott_v._Sandford

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treason#United_States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kairos


Herbert Hoover’s Address to the Gridiron Club, Address Accepting the Republican Presidential Nomination, & Campaign Speech:

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/209424
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/207366
https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/october-22-1928-principles-and-ideals-united-states-government

Ben Bernanke Quote:

https://www.federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm

Woodrow Wilson's "The New Freedom":

http://www.gutenberg.org/files/14811/14811-h/14811-h.htm


Henry Ford's "The International Jew":

http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html


"The Greatest Story Never Told":

thegreateststorynevertold.tv


For some restored pictures of past presidents, please see:

https://www.minds.com/TepbianKord


Also check out: http://www.thelastmutineers.com


principia fundamentalia enuntiars© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Originally Published: 8/25/2019

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticscorruptionamericadepressiontruthmoneymusicgovernmentusamediagoldstocksvotesilverbankingfiatvoting
