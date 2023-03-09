Whitney Webb: We're In A Battle For The Fate of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03.03.2023Investigative journalist and author of "One Nation Under Blackmail" Whitney Webb joins Mark on Bombthrower TV to discuss her book, the merger between organized crime and global intelligence agencies, the World Economic Forum datamining your brainwaves - taking control over your own mind and the battle for the fate of humanity.