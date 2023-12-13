Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems repelled 8 attacks of assault groups of AFU 14th, 43rd, 60th, 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Yagodnoye (Kharkov region) & Lake Liman.





Clusters of AFU 115th mechd, 57th mechd infantry brigs' manpower suffered losses NW Lake Liman & north of Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).





Enemy losses were up to 55 men, 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier & 2 armoured fighting vehicles.





▫️ Krasny Liman direct, units of Tsentr GOFs repelled 1 attack launched by the AFU 63rd Mechd Brig near Chervonaya Dibrova (DPR).





Artillery inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower close to Serebryansky forestry.





The AFU losses up to 100 UKR killed & wounded, 1 tank & 2 motor vehics.





▫️ In Donetsk direct, units of Yug GOFs supported by artill repelled 4 attacks of AFU 24th mechd, 5th assault brigs near Kleshcheyevka & Shumy (DPR).





Strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware near Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Kirovo & Maryinka (DPR).





The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 250 UKR mil personnel, 1 U.S.-made Bradley IFV, 3 armd fight vehics, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst, 1 D-20 & 1 D-30 howitzers.





▫️ S Donetsk direct , units of Vostok GOFs w/ artill & heavy flamethrower systs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 58th mechd infantry, & 128th territorial DEF brigs near Novomikhailovka, Novodonetskoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR).





Up to 130 UKR men, 2 pickups, 2 Akatsiya SP artill systs & 1 Gvozdika SPd artill syst eliminated.





▫️ Zaporozhye direct, units of RU GOFs w/ artill repelled 1 attack of the AFU 117th Mechd Brig's assault groups N of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye reg) & inflicted fire damage on AFU 128th mtn assault, 33rd, 65th mechd brigs' manpower & hardware close to Pyatikhatki, Rabotino, and Nesteryanka(Zaporozhye reg). AFU losses amounted to up to 50 UKR men & 3 mtr vehics.





▫️ Kherson direct, the RU GOFs w/ artill & aviation, the AFU lost up to 30 UKR troops,

& 3 Gvozdika SP artill systs & 1 UAV command post have been eliminated.





◽️OPl-Tactical & Army aviat, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have engaged assem & repair shops for UAVs, 3 ammo depots & 1 fuel depot, 1 UKR 79K6 Pelican phased-array radar station, AFU manpower & hardware in 118 areas.





▫️ RU AD forces intercepted 2 HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

In addition, 6 UKR UAVs were shot down close to Kremennaya (LPR), Belogorovka, Krinichnaya, & Maryinka (DPR).



📊 In total, 550 airplanes & 257 helics, 9,661 UAVs, 442 AD missile systs, 14,026 tanks & other armd fight vehics, 1,188 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,322 field artill guns & mortars, & 16,263 units of special mili equip have been destroyed during the SMO.