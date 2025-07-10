WHY IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL SERVING 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING⁉️ ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT

281 views • 2 months ago

Great podcast with Jamie Walden ⛪🏈 Coach Dave is mentioned at the 48:00-50:00 minute mark

Cindy McCain admits that she and others knew about Epstein's trafficking.

User Clip: Cindy McCain admits that she and others knew about Epstein's trafficking.

The United Spot - If There’s No Client List…why is Ghislaine Maxwell serving 20 years in prison for trafficking?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.