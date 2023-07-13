Dr. McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough: Natural Remedies Are Turning Out To Be The Best Way To Treat Synthetic Spike Proteins!
"The [COVID] virus is very unnatural. The Messenger RNA is synthetic. The spike protein was engineered . . . Isn't it interesting that the remedy appears to be natural products!"
-- Dr. Peter McCullough
The triad of natural remedies mentioned:
• Nattokinase
• Bromelain
• Curcumin
To learn more about COVID-19 healing resources, go here:
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/
Dr. Peter McCullough's full, unedited interview with Naomi Wolf:
https://rumble.com/v2z1mdk-noami-wolf-interviews-dr.-peter-mccullough-full-interview-about-covid-19-va.html
Dr. Peter McCullough Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-peter-mccullough-something-is-very-wrong/
https://rumble.com/v2z21zk-mccullough-natural-remedies-are-turning-out-to-be-the-best-way-to-treat-syn.html