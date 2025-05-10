BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IRAN: IRGC shows off MASSIVE new underground drone base monitoring US warships in the Persian Gulf
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
116 views • 4 months ago

IRGC shows off MASSIVE new drone base monitoring US warships in the Persian Gulf

📹Iranian media footage shows an IRGC Navy hanger housing dozens of UAVs, from long-range recon and missile-armed strike drones to loitering munitions.

Situated in the southern province of Hormozgan along the coast, the facility provides the IRGC with full domain awareness of the eastern Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime chokepoint. The base also houses missiles and naval assets.

💬 IRGC Commander Hossein Salami said the facility contains “only a fraction” of Iran’s UAV capabilities. He urged adversaries not to make “miscalculations” so as not to make “errors in judgement…that could lead to catastrophic consequences for themselves.”

✅ Iran’s domestic drone development and production capabilities are unmatched in the region, consisting of up to 40 distinct models, from combat and reconnaissance to electronic warfare and naval UAVs.



