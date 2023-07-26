BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coverstone Dream: Keep your Eyes on the Prize
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 07/26/2023

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


July 26, 2023


Today Pastor Stan shares with us the brand-new dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Keep your Eyes on the Prize”. Pastor Stan helps us to understand the dream and give us his interpretation.


00:00 - Coverstone Dream

08:27 - The Umbrellas

12:59 - People Don’t See the Truth

17:06 - The Red Substance

24:01 - The Declared Truth

26:36 - Blind Christians

29:14 - Gunfire

31:36 - Shot to the Chest

33:24 - Bulls on Wall Street

34:34 - Eyes on the Prize


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32f6ei-coverstone-dream-keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize-07252023.html

Keywords
christianprophecydreamgunfireprophecy clubdana coverstonestan johnsonkeep your eyes on the prizeumbrellasblinded to the truthred substancedeclared truthblind christiansshot to the chestbulls on wall street
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy