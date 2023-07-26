© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
July 26, 2023
Today Pastor Stan shares with us the brand-new dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Keep your Eyes on the Prize”. Pastor Stan helps us to understand the dream and give us his interpretation.
00:00 - Coverstone Dream
08:27 - The Umbrellas
12:59 - People Don’t See the Truth
17:06 - The Red Substance
24:01 - The Declared Truth
26:36 - Blind Christians
29:14 - Gunfire
31:36 - Shot to the Chest
33:24 - Bulls on Wall Street
34:34 - Eyes on the Prize
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32f6ei-coverstone-dream-keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize-07252023.html