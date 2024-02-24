Sooth yourself to sleep rapidly. Guided meditation to lull you to sleep. Complete calm and peace

#meditation #sleep #healing

Fall asleep rapidly and easily with this deeply relaxing meditation that works very fast.





For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com





LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com





Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community

guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.

https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol

For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com





LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge





Available

Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/









Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_sol8





All Playlist :

Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI

Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM

The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD

Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS

Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd

Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx

Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc