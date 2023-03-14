JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Unexpected, Unprepared

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-03-12
Pastor JD offers encouragement for those struggling with how many live their lives as though the rapture is decades away and explains that it being unexpected leads to being unprepared.
Links and Transcript availabe at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt3cjY0N252P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=