The Truth About Social Anxiety and Why Making Friends is Blue-pilled

There is something wrong with people who say you can overcome social anxiety by just talking to people, and how doing just that is how you can make friends. This focus on making friends and talking to people is not really the right way to think about life. What if people don't really want to be your friend? What if no one does--because you are not valuable to them? What if most people are against you and want to see you fail or physically harm you? Therefore, is social anxiety actually good and advantageous to your survival? What if social anxiety is totally healthy and reasonable, and its intensity is appropriate to the environment you are in?

