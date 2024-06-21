Special Report: Sheriff Mat King - Another Jailhouse Lawsuit

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





There was another lawsuit filed against the St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in March, 2024. It is a class action lawsuit alleging that two Michigan sheriffs

colluded with third parties to end in-person jail visits and charge families exorbitant rates for phone calls and video chats.





Watch the full video for all the details!





For more information about the Jailhouse lawsuit click on this link: https://civilrightscorps.org/case/port-huron-michigan-right2hug/





