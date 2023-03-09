ANTIFA and Environmental Militants Attack Cop Training Facility in Atlanta | Merrick Garland Denies DOJ and FBI are Targeting Pro-life Americans | Dr. Sherwood, Reverend Harden

I stated previously that there are many agitations occurring that are distracting people from focusing on an event to completion and understanding. This has not escaped me either. One thing can be said and that is we are actively at war with destructive powers embedded in the United States.

It is only the third month of 2023 and there are already ANTIFA attacks beginning. With the release of the J6 footage through Tucker Carlson there are events occurring which should not be ignored. Although what he has presented validates what was previously reported to be fact, we can't take our eyes off the exposure of the deep state and the anti-American elements attacking us.

The cop training facility that was being constructed in Atlanta was attacked and evidence has emerged, through arrests, that ANTIFA members and those from the SPLC were complicit. This, quite frankly, is only just the beginning. There will be more as we come closer to 2024 and the presidential election.

Many of these groups that are organized and ready to create chaos and instill fear are merely awaiting orders. They may have seemingly backed off their latest effort to attack and eliminate pregnancy resource centers but the fact is that they are not going to stop.

The flashpoints are all here. Democrats have already, as proclaimed by their last stated midterm victory, made abortion their 2024 main platform. That is the main event coming for us. It will be used to activate more protests and riots since most Americans vastly oppose abortion in various forms.

This is the underlying motive. It's not about abortion. It's about fundamentally changing America through their asymmetric warfare. They are after you. Abortion is the excuse. Your constitutionally protected rights are the target.

As we move forward into 2023 I believe we will be faced with the increase in attacks and more weaponized government agencies. They will also seek to turn us against one another - after tiring people from opposing them.

It is highly important that we remain instrumental in being appropriately informed and to be informing others. Americans must dig their heels in on principles and not to waiver in exposing and opposing the enemies of them.

You must not tire. You must not let other people tire. If we do, the Communist tactic of wearing you down will prevail. There will be no turning back if we do.





