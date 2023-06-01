Meme- Grow Your Food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Share this meme to help to raise awarness what is being changed of how food is grown and produced. Vegetables and fruits are being grown, and domestic animals are being injected with mRNA vaccines. All this without our consent. I guess, it's not all about 'my body my choice' any-longer. Visit Greg Reese and other independents, to learn more about this pressing problem.