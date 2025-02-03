BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1028 DESIGNED BY GOD
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1028 DESIGNED BY GOD

Scripture: Psalm 139:13-24 you fashioned my inmost being.

SYNOPSIS: I my spirit this week was how amazing is our eyes. To think for a single moment that we evolved from a fish to a man is truly amazing. The human eye is so intricate there is no possible way it just evolved. So how did it happen? We first have to start out with this verse; Psa 139:13 For you fashioned my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother's womb. Psa 139:14 I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. If we all start out like this, how is it that we do not stay like this? Let us explore the systems of our body today to see if we can fix the problem.

VERSES: Psalm 139:13-24 you fashioned my inmost being. B’resheet (Gen) 1:20 YEHOVAH said and the fish and birds came forth. B’resheet (Gen) 2:5-7 HE formed man from the dust. B’resheet (Gen) 4:9-10 your blood has your name on it. Yechezk'el (Eze) 37:4-6 the breath is needed to start the process. Mattiyahu (Mat) 15:15-20 YESHUA understands the digestive system. Psalm 19:14 if your mind does not follow the word. Psalm 94:11-13 are your thoughts merely a puff of wind. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 55:6-9 Let the wicked person abandon his way and the evil person his thoughts. Mattiyahu (Mat) 13:13-16 blessed are you. Psalm 34:3-9 Taste, and see that YEHOVAH is good.


www.BGMCTV.org

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
