2024 PRB Ministry Bible Conference; We must obey God rather than men; In Acts chapters 4 & 5 the Apostles handled this magnificently. Believers need to learn the skill set of standing firm and dealing appropriately with tyranny and corrupt situations. Be careful of the emotional rollercoaster of anger and emotional responses in these circumstances.