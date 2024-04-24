NBC's Holt to FBI Director: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC's Holt to FBI Director Chris Wray: Will You Help Trump Go After His Political Opponents? Lester Holt: "Former president Trump has said that if he's re-elected he would use the FBI and the DOJ to go after his political opponents. Would you be party to that?"