Trump Speech From New Hampshire Live

In a blistering speech on Monday, former President Donald Trump warned of an impending World War III, taking aim at President Joe Biden’s ineffectiveness in handling the bloody conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“We are in very, very grave danger of having a World War III,” Trump began, going on to describe this potential conflict as “a war of obliteration.”

Trump then torched Joe Biden, saying “[He] can’t walk off the stage, can’t put two sentences together, and yet he’s negotiating with President Xi of China.”

Trump’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East following the attack by Hamas, which resulted in the death of over 900 Israelis and at least nine Americans.

