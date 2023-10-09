BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Speech From New Hampshire Live
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 10/09/2023

In a blistering speech on Monday, former President Donald Trump warned of an impending World War III, taking aim at President Joe Biden’s ineffectiveness in handling the bloody conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“We are in very, very grave danger of having a World War III,” Trump began, going on to describe this potential conflict as “a war of obliteration.”

Trump then torched Joe Biden, saying “[He] can’t walk off the stage, can’t put two sentences together, and yet he’s negotiating with President Xi of China.”

Trump’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East following the attack by Hamas, which resulted in the death of over 900 Israelis and at least nine Americans.

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/watch-trump-warns-of-wwiii-in-speech-slamming-biden-this-is-the-real-deal-mace/




Keywords
trump speechliveworld war iiifrom new hampshirea war of obliteration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy