Killing Misconceptions - Judging
3 months ago

Killing Misconceptions - Judging

Everywhere we turn, if we speak an opinion, or evaluate something, or someone, or perhaps an organization, they scream at us, that we’re judging them, and we’re NOT supposed to judge. They take a verse, or two, from the bible, and batter anyone who tells them they’re wrong, their behavior isn’t scriptural, or sometimes simply that you can’t hold an opposing view. They extremely criticize YOU—while telling you that you can’t judge.

 

               Is this really the way the bible teaches about ‘Judging 


Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

 

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

 

Join me and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

 

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me @ askrinalynn.com

Support Our Sponsors or Donations @ www.rinalynn.com





bible studyjudgingchristian growthtotal freedomrina lynn
