Why Do I Have High Blood Pressure? 2 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan
236 views • 10/29/2023

"A capillary is a tube which...separates the charges, creates a negative gel phase... It dissolves the positive proton charges into the middle of the [liquid] water [in the center of the capillary]. They repel each other and start the movement." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan

What moves the blood? Structured-gel water makes your blood Flow. 4th phase of water - Gerald Pollock.

"Structured water which is always negatively charged... always forms in the interaction of water and a hydro-philic (water loving) surface....Because of this formation of the negative charge it separates the charges and puts the positive charges dissolved in the [liquid] water in the middle of the tube [capillary]. The positive charges repel each other, and start the flow." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan

Understanding Heart Function. The Amazing Human Heart. Heart function works differently than we think. The heart is an energy vortex that amplifies e/m structured water (4th phase gel state water) and electric charge differentials.FULL VIDEO The Heart Is Not A Pump, Dr Tom Cowan.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/46b6343f-16b3-4f3a-9914-a0c39f6c47eb

YouTube: https://youtu.be/SKyJtZ6Inlo

BOOK: Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Thomas Cowan MD

The Heart is an Electromagnetic ENERGY VORTEX.

https://drtomcowan.com/products/human-heart-cosmic-heart/

Tom S. Cowan, M.D.

DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician.





blood pressureheartpumpfluidblood flowtom cowanhigh bp
