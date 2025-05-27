A shocking government report branded critics as dangerous extremists, exposing a sinister plot to silence truth-tellers. As evidence of a fraudulent crisis mounts, public fury grows against corrupt officials. Their betrayal demands justice—will the real traitors face consequences for shattering lives? The nation’s soul hangs in the balance.





Names Involved in the 2021 FBI, DHS, NCTC Report and Steps to Hold Them Accountable

Individuals Involved (By Influence)





Merrick Garland (Attorney General, DOJ)

Role: Oversaw DOJ/FBI, approved DVE enforcement.

Subordinates:

Lisa Monaco (Deputy AG): Managed operations.

Matthew Olsen (Asst. AG, National Security): Reviewed policies.

Unnamed DOJ analysts: Drafted guidance.

Christopher Wray (FBI Director)

Role: Led FBI, authored report, directed investigations.

Subordinates:

Paul Abbate (Deputy Director): Operational oversight.

Jill Sanborn (Asst. Director, Counterterrorism): Managed report drafting.

Unnamed FBI analysts: Identified critics as DVEs.

Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS Secretary)

Role: Led DHS, endorsed threat assessments.

Subordinates:

John Cohen (Acting Under Secretary, Intelligence): Coordinated contributions.

Unnamed DHS analysts: Shaped DVE criteria.

Avril Haines (Director of National Intelligence)

Role: Oversaw ODNI, approved report framework.

Subordinates:

Unnamed ODNI analysts: Ensured interagency alignment.

Christine Abizaid (NCTC Director)

Role: Led NCTC, focused on COVID narratives.

Subordinates:

Unnamed NCTC analysts: Linked criticism to extremism.

Unnamed FBI, DHS, NCTC Analysts

Role: Drafted report, flagged critics for skepticism.





Notes on Hierarchy





DOJ/FBI hold prosecutorial power; DHS provides intelligence; NCTC/ODNI coordinate.

Many analysts unnamed due to redacted details.





Steps to Hold Them Accountable

Step 1: Current Administration Actions





Objective: Expose officials, ensure transparency.

Actions:

Declassify all 2021 report records (DNI Tulsi Gabbard).

DOJ OIG investigation into Garland, Wray for First Amendment violations.

House Judiciary hearings: Summon Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Haines, Abizaid.

Suspend FBI DVE investigations tied to COVID criticism.

Outcome: Transparency, potential resignations, policy reforms, possible civil lawsuits.





Step 2: Future Administration (Led by Former Critics)





Objective: Enact justice, systemic reforms (post-2028).

Actions:

DOJ “COVID Response Accountability Task Force” to investigate officials.

Prosecute as DVEs: Civil rights violations, conspiracy, or treason charges.

Propose “DVE Accountability Act”: Public disclosure, judicial oversight, redress process.

Public tribunal: Broadcast findings, remove convicted officials.

Outcome: Prosecutions, reforms, public trust restored.





Conclusion





2021 report by Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Haines, Abizaid betrayed public trust.

Justice via declassification now, prosecutions later under critic-led administration.

Contact House Judiciary or file FOIA at www.fbi.gov/foia, www.dhs.gov/foia.





