CBDC Tyranny: Central Banks Want To Microchip Digital Currency Users

Money changers are plotting to microchip humanity to enslave the world.

Richard Werner, Professor of banking and finance at Linacre College at Oxford University, joins Stew to detail the tyranny of Central Banks.

More and more, our lives are controlled and dictated by the least accountable forces in our government and the Central Banking System is at the top of the list.

Unlike almost any other federal job, it’s routine for the chairman to keep his job even when the presidency changes parties.

The current chair, Jerome Powell, was named by President Trump but renominated by Joe Biden.

Powell and his underlings have more power over our lives than just about anyone, yet they’re faceless, and there’s basically nothing we can do to replace them, or control them.

This is a perfect system for would-be totalitarians.

Every day, the central banks gain power to remake the world economy and ultimately to remake our lives.

A central bank digital currency is not simply electronic money.

It’s a monetary system where all transactions are tracked and approved by a central authority which is the central bank.

At every step of the process, Central Bank Digital Currencies are about making people give up control of their life as an independent citizen

Professor Werner spent years on the ECB Shadow Council, critiquing the financial decisions of the European central bank.

He knows more about how it operates than basically anyone, and he’s become a leading voice warning against the steady rise of CBDCs.

He warns that these banks are paving the way for an engineered economic crisis of massive scope to justify an unprecedented economic power grab, just like the power grab of the covid crisis.

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage has not been able to find a bank that will do business with him because of his political opinions.

This is a foreshadowing of what is to come when CBDCs are forced on the public.

CBDCs will give more power to a smaller number of people.

The European Central Bank is above all the governments in Europe and it’s illegal to criticize their monetary policy.

The Central Bank system has a long record of causing boom and bust cycles.

After each economic crisis the central bankers complain they need more power to handle the next one.

Now they want CDDCs which is a system that totalitarian dictators of the past could only dream about.

While the Central Bank system employs many people there are only a select few who understand monetary policy.

We must keep fighting and arguing against CBDCs because their arguments are easily defeated.

Buy Professor Werner's book "Princes of the Yen" at https://www.amazon.com/Princes-Yen-Central-Bankers-Transformation/dp/0765610493



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network