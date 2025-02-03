The Dr. Ardis Show | Cataracts Part 2: Natural and Proven Solutions | Episode 01.08.2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 2 of this special series, Dr. Bryan Ardis continues his deep dive into cataracts, offering Natural and Proven Solutions to prevent and even reverse them. If you’ve been told surgery is your only option, this episode will offer a new perspective and the hope of finding alternatives.
Part 1 can be found here. https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-01-01-2025-cataracts-what-your-doctor-wont-tell-you-part1
Dr. Ardis highlights 'Cataract Prevention and Treatment Recommendations' along with dietary adjustments that can help protect your vision. These natural remedies are backed by research and are proven to help combat cataracts.
Taurine: 1000mg Daily
N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC): 1500mg Daily
Vitamin C: 1000mg Daily
Vitamin D3: 5,000 I.U.’s Daily
Quercetin: 1,000mg Daily
Bilberry Extract: Follow Recommendations From Manufacturers
Plus, the full presentation, including all the research and recommendations, is available above or on the Free Patient Resources tab of our website.