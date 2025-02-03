The Dr. Ardis Show | Cataracts Part 2: Natural and Proven Solutions | Episode 01.08.2025

In Part 2 of this special series, Dr. Bryan Ardis continues his deep dive into cataracts, offering Natural and Proven Solutions to prevent and even reverse them. If you’ve been told surgery is your only option, this episode will offer a new perspective and the hope of finding alternatives.





Dr. Ardis highlights 'Cataract Prevention and Treatment Recommendations' along with dietary adjustments that can help protect your vision. These natural remedies are backed by research and are proven to help combat cataracts.





Taurine: 1000mg Daily

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC): 1500mg Daily

Vitamin C: 1000mg Daily

Vitamin D3: 5,000 I.U.’s Daily

Quercetin: 1,000mg Daily

Bilberry Extract: Follow Recommendations From Manufacturers





Plus, the full presentation, including all the research and recommendations, is available above or on the Free Patient Resources tab of our website.

